UNIFIL Hands Over Cleared Minefield To Lebanese Army
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, also known as (UNIFIL), handed over on Friday to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) a cleared minefield during a ceremony held near the Blue Line in Blida, southeastern Lebanon.
This marks the first handover of a cleared minefield since last year's hostilities.
The demining work, clearing explosives spread across nearly 2,000 square meters, commenced on 12 August and was completed early this month.
During the process, UNIFIL deminers found 393 mines, which were destroyed on-site in coordination with the LAF.
UNIFIL is planning to hand over additional cleared minefields in the near future.
Following a request from the Government of Lebanon, UNIFIL peacekeepers resumed humanitarian demining in southern Lebanon last summer, nearly two years after operations were suspended due to exchanges of fire across the Blue Line.
This operation is in line with UNIFIL's continued cooperation with the LAF.
This is in addition to several demining operations UNIFIL peacekeepers have conducted in the last year including in and around UNIFIL bases and Blue Line markers as well as while clearing roadblocks. (end)
