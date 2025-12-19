403
UN Agencies: Malnutrition Remains Alarmingly High In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNICEF, the World Food Program (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that hunger, malnutrition, disease and the scale of agricultural destruction remained alarmingly high despite the declaration of the end of famine in Gaza Strip.
Without sustained large-scale expansion of food livelihood agriculture and health assistance together with increased commercial inflows hundreds of thousands of people could rapidly slip back into famine, the four agencies stressed in a joint statement issued in Rome, Geneva and New York on Friday.
The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis for Gaza confirms that no areas of the Strip are currently classified in famine following the October ceasefire and improved humanitarian and commercial access.
This welcome progress remains extremely fragile as the population continues to struggle with massive infrastructure destruction and collapsed livelihoods and local food production, given restrictions on humanitarian operations.
According to the new IPC report, at least 1.6 million people or 77 percent of the population are still facing high levels of acute food insecurity in the Gaza Strip including over 100.000 children and 37.000 pregnant and breastfeeding women projected to suffer acute malnutrition through April next year.
The (IPC) also classified four governorates (North Gaza, Gaza Governorate, Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis) in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) through April 2026 with Gaza Governorate downgraded from the previous Famine classification.
The UN agencies explained "this phase still indicates severe food insecurity marked by large food consumption gaps high levels of acute malnutrition and an elevated risk of mortality."
More than 730.000 people have been displaced Since the ceasefire, many living in makeshift shelters and are heavily reliant on humanitarian assistance, the joint statement pointed out.
According to the UN agencies humanitarian needs remain staggering with current assistance addressing only the most basic survival requirements adding that even though markets are now better stocked with nutritious food following the improved flow of humanitarian and commercial deliveries vulnerable families especially those with children cannot afford to buy it.
FAO, UNICEF, WFP and WHO expressed their readiness to further scale up their responses however they said that the strain caused by import restrictions access constraints and major funding gaps is severely hindering their capacity to operate at the necessary scale.
They stressed that only funding and expanded and sustained access will allow local food production to resume and reduce dependence on external aid.
"These fragile gains could vanish overnight if fighting resumes. We need sustained humanitarian access, restored basic services, and above all, lasting peace.
FAO, UNICEF, WFP and WHO called for guarantee of sustained, safe, unimpeded and timely humanitarian and commercial access across Gaza lift restrictions on essential imports, including agricultural inputs, food commodities, nutrition and healthcare supplies.
The agencies warned that without immediate decisive action the gains made since the ceasefire could unravel quickly. (end)
imk
imk
