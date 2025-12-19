403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Forces Launch Operation Against ISIS In Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the US forces have commenced "OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE" in Syria against the so-called Islamic State (ISIS).
The operation aims "to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on US forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria," he wrote on his X account on Friday.
"This is not the beginning of a war - it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump's leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people,"," Secretary Hegseth affirmed.
"As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans - anywhere in the world - you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.
"Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue," he added. (end)
asj
The operation aims "to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on US forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria," he wrote on his X account on Friday.
"This is not the beginning of a war - it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump's leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people,"," Secretary Hegseth affirmed.
"As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans - anywhere in the world - you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.
"Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue," he added. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment