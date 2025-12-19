403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3266623 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs applauds the US decision to repeal the sanctions on Syria and lauds President Donlad Trump's role in this regard.
3266658 WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump signs a law repealing a final batch of crippling economic sanctions imposed on Syria under the Caser Act.
3266698 WASHINGTON -- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announces launching the military strike against the ISIS in Syria
3266691 TEHRAN -- The Iranian authorities report seven deaths from the flash floods in the southern parts of the country.
3266673 ISLAMABAD -- At least four militants and several Pakistani soldiers were killed an attack on a camp in tribal district of the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
3266697 DOHA -- UN conference concludes in Doha with call to maximize the potential of AI systems to address corruption and economic crime.
3266693 GENEVA -- The FAO, UNICEF, WFP and WHO warns that hunger, malnutrition, and disease remain alarmingly high in Gaza Strip.
3266586 WASHINGTON -- The US forces launch airstrikes on two vessels in the Eastern Pacific, killing five people. (end)
gb
3266658 WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump signs a law repealing a final batch of crippling economic sanctions imposed on Syria under the Caser Act.
3266698 WASHINGTON -- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announces launching the military strike against the ISIS in Syria
3266691 TEHRAN -- The Iranian authorities report seven deaths from the flash floods in the southern parts of the country.
3266673 ISLAMABAD -- At least four militants and several Pakistani soldiers were killed an attack on a camp in tribal district of the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
3266697 DOHA -- UN conference concludes in Doha with call to maximize the potential of AI systems to address corruption and economic crime.
3266693 GENEVA -- The FAO, UNICEF, WFP and WHO warns that hunger, malnutrition, and disease remain alarmingly high in Gaza Strip.
3266586 WASHINGTON -- The US forces launch airstrikes on two vessels in the Eastern Pacific, killing five people. (end)
gb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment