Montessori Reggio Academy Of Katy Opens Enrollment For January 2026 And Announces Program Expansion Across Campuses
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Montessori Reggio Academy of Katy is announcing open enrollment for students beginning January 2026 as the school continues to expand its early childhood programs for children ages 3 months to 6 years. The Academy blends the Montessori, Reggio Emilia, and Cambridge Early Years approaches, offering an individualized learning experience that supports both academic growth and social-emotional development.
Under the leadership of Head Principal Breanna Treviño, the Katy campus has strengthened its curriculum, enhanced its learning environments, and deepened its commitment to hands-on, child-centered education.
“Our goal is to create a place where every child feels seen, supported, and inspired,” Treviño said.“Parents in Katy are looking for an educational experience that prepares their children for the future while honoring their individuality, and Montessori Reggio Academy delivers exactly that.”
Families enrolling for January 2026 will experience thoughtfully prepared classrooms, small class sizes, and a curriculum designed to promote independence, creativity, language development, early math and science exploration, and practical life skills.
Montessori Reggio Academy of Katy is part of a growing network of schools dedicated to excellence in early education. The organization's flagship campus in Sugar Land continues to thrive and recently launched its Cambridge Early Years Center, which is also welcoming new students beginning January 2026. This expansion reflects the Academy's commitment to providing internationally aligned early childhood programs for families across the Greater Houston area.
Prospective families are encouraged to schedule a tour to learn more about available programs and the admissions process.
For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit montessorireggioacademy or contact the campus at 346-271-8805
