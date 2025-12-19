Prime Minister Carney Strengthens Canada's Global Leadership As It Concludes Its G7 Presidency

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The world is increasingly dangerous and divided. The rules-based order that has underpinned global prosperity for decades is undergoing a profound transformation – driven by geopolitical realignment, economic upheaval, and the accelerating pace of technological change. Fifty years ago, in the face of similar challenges, a small group of advanced economies came together to form what is now the G7, choosing to build a new international system of cooperation.

Canada has built on that legacy as G7 President. At the G7 Leaders' Summi in Kananaskis, Alberta, and in the months that followed, Canada brought together G7 members and nations from every continent to advance solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

To deter new aggression and fortify our collective security, Canada:



Strengthened support for Ukraine, announcing $2 billion in new military assistance for Ukraine, disbursing a total of $5 billion in new loans under the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans mechanism, elevating Ukraine's participation at the G7, and mobilising international support for the return of Ukrainian children and post-war reconstruction;

Increased pressure on Russia, imposing additional sanctions alongside G7 partners and coordinating with the European Union and United Kingdom to lower the price cap on Russian oil, and working with partners to address shadow fleets;

Boosted international cooperation on wildfire prevention, launching the Kananaskis Wildfire Charter and securing its endorsement from all G7 members and 12 additional partner countries, investing $120.4 million in satellite-enabled wildfire data, preparedness, and prevention;

Countered transnational repression and emerging threats, investing $500,000 to establish the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism Digital Transnational Repression Detection Academy, developing a Resilience and Response Framework alongside G7 leaders, and launching the Joint Canada-U.K. Common Good Cyber Fund;

Combatted organised and financial crime, supporting coordinated action to counter migrant smuggling, including a G7 Call to Action for social media platforms, and endorsing a Financial Crime Call to Action targeting money laundering, terrorist financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction; and Promoted peace and security in the Middle East, reiterating our support for President Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, welcoming the ceasefire and the release of hostages, and stressing the urgency of returning the remains of deceased hostages. Canada also welcomed the increased flows of aid – calling on all parties to allow for humanitarian assistance without interference at scale – and affirmed our readiness to engage with Arab partners to chart a way forward on reconstruction in Gaza and build lasting peace .

To advance global energy security and the digital transition, Canada:



Led initiatives to develop secure and reliable critical minerals supply chains, creating the Critical Minerals Production Alliance – an alliance that has already spurred 26 new investments, partnerships, and measures to unlock $6.4 billion in projects with G7 partners and beyond, launching the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan with $80.3 million in Canadian support, and delivering a new roadmap to advance standards-based critical minerals markets;

Bolstered energy security, issuing a Call to Action on Enhancing Energy Security to strengthen cooperation on energy technology supply chains, resilience, and transition pathways;

Accelerated AI adoption, committing up to $185.6 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), energy innovation, responsible AI use, and digital inclusion, including through the SME AI Adoption Blueprint. Canada also launched the G7 GovAI Grand Challenge to support the digital transformation of governments;

Advanced the development and use of quantum technologies, providing $22.5 million to support development, commercialisation, and international collaboration, building on the Kananaskis Common Vision for the Future of Quantum Technologies. Canada also expanded global collaboration on quantum through a funding call for G7 academic research partnerships, a Canada-U.K. transatlantic quantum communication demonstration project, and an upcoming Canada-Germany funding call; and, Aligned energy and AI planning, launching a G7 Energy and AI Work Plan to address growing energy demand from AI and data centres in partnership with industry.

To build a more resilient global economy, Canada:



Expanded international trade and security relationships, inviting key non-G7 partners to participate and strengthening bilateral cooperation on critical minerals, energy, LNG, nuclear, and batteries;

Welcomed the G7's achievement in mobilising over $570 billion for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment to strengthen supply chains, modernise the financial infrastructure, and spur economic growth by improving coordination across economic corridors, country platforms, and zones; and Unlocked new financing for developing countries, announcing up to $544 million in portfolio guarantees to catalyse up to $2.2 billion in new financing for Latin America and the Caribbean and investing $391.3 million to catalyse private capital toward development projects around the world. Canada also launched the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council, led by FinDev Canada, to align development finance institutions with leading infrastructure and asset managers and accelerate investment in emerging markets and developing countries.

This year, as G7 President, Canada delivered historic investments and forged new partnerships – positioning our nation as a steadfast defender of multilateralism, a force for peace and cooperation, and a global leader in multiple fields including energy, technology, and defence. As France prepares to assume the 2026 G7 Presidency, Canada will carry this momentum forward in pursuit of a more secure, prosperous, and just world.

“As G7 President, Canada strengthened international cooperation and focused collective efforts toward new opportunities in energy, critical minerals, AI, and quantum. In parallel, Canada transformed our defence capabilities and forged new partnerships to bolster our international leadership. Canada has always led with our values, and in this new era of cooperation, our leadership will be defined not only by the strength of our values, but by the value of our strength.” ~ Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada.

