Barbados Energy Minister EU Ambassador Discusses Energy Sector

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Melissa Rollock

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (GIS) – Collaboration between Barbados and the European Union (EU) on energy sector projects was discussed during a recent courtesy call between minister of energy and business, senator Lisa Cummins, and ambassador of the EU to Barbados, Fiona Ramsey.

One of the key issues examined was cushioning the impact of tariffs on lower-income households by possibly introducing a tariff mechanism that allows for specific rates to be set for certain categories of persons.

Senator Cummins expressed her desire to focus on smaller segments of the population, particularly the most vulnerable, as part of a balanced energy sector approach.

The minister and EU ambassador also discussed the status of the Renewstable Barbados (RSB) project, a joint initiative between government, the EU and French Company HDF Energy, which aims to generate 600 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, and supply power to 50,000 Barbadians.

“I've worked in the energy sector as well, so I have an interest that goes beyond the packaging but also the understanding and the technicalities and sustainability elements of the energy sector investments and how that rolls out,” ambassador Ramsey stated.

Senator Cummins expressed gratitude for the EU's willingness to provide not only financing but expertise in the local energy sector and suggested the need for an offshore university in Barbados to position the country as a hub for research on energy solutions in the current climate crisis.

“If we can start talking around what the energy transition looks like for countries like ours that are facing these massive storms, what would our energy infrastructure look like? What do our installation standards need to look like? How can we invest in the type of energy technologies that can't be ripped off roofs like solar PV systems?

“So, I feel as if there are technologies that exist...but the research to show the changing environment in which we live, I'd love to be able to see that hub right here as the first offshore university, in partnership with Europe or a European institution, focusing on energy transition, energy infrastructure and climate resilience,” senator Cummins shared.

The two officials also discussed the importance of underground electricity infrastructure for resilience, renewable energy and interconnection across the region, and the challenges of financing and de-risking projects.

Barbados established diplomatic relations with the European Union in July 1976, when the EU delegation office was opened in Bridgetown.

