Parents Challenge Launches First-Ever Pueblo Branch Serving Families With Educational Empowerment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A mission birthed 25 years ago, Parents Challenge announced today the launch of their Pueblo branch, the first-ever, official extension of the organization to a new community. Parents Challenge, an educational-choice nonprofit based in Colorado Springs, now serves 30 Pueblo scholars and their families with resources for students to excel in the learning environments that best fit their needs.

With the fall semester completed, one of the participating Pueblo families thanks Parents Challenge for the impact they've already seen. Savanna Rhiannon Spry, a program participant and parent coordinator, expressed her appreciation for how the leadership team made her family feel“welcomed, valued, and empowered in ways schools alone cannot.”

Spry is a teacher at a public elementary school in Pueblo's district 60 where her children also attend. She is a Nebraska native who, as she puts it, loves teaching, watching Harry Potter, building with Legos, listening to K-pop and collecting Squishmallows with her husband and children.

"Parents Challenge has been a true blessing for my family,” Spry said.“This organization is helping my children grow, opening doors to opportunities they wouldn't have otherwise, and allowing us to plan meaningful educational experiences for the future.”

Since 2000, Parents Challenge has empowered more than 1,500 low-income families and nearly 4,500 children, like the Spry family, to create brighter futures. The foundational principle that Parents Challenge still stands by is that parents should decide what's best for their children. That's why the nonprofit's mission is to provide parents with the tools, resources, and financial support to enable them to choose the best educational paths for their children-whether public, private, charter, or homeschool.

With Parents Challenge, support looks different for each family. In some cases, support looks like financial resources to pay for instrument rentals or sports equipment; school supplies for homeschooling; or funding toward private tuition.

“Our 25th anniversary has been a record-setting year of support and growth,” Deborah Hendrix, the executive director of Parents Challenge, said.“With more than $2.3 million in funding this year, we were able to connect with passionate, Pueblo leaders to help launch services for families in their community; push forward expansion initiatives in two other counties; and serve even more Colorado Springs families.”

Numerous local and national organizations came alongside Parents Challenge in 2025 seeing the impact of their work in the lives of low-income families. Organizations include: The John E. and Margaret L. Lane Foundation, The Anschutz Foundation, The Yass Prize - STOP for Education, The Moniker Foundation, The El Pomar Foundation, The Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation and several anonymous partners.

Another family that participated in the program years ago has continued to see the power of educational choice for their children. Victor Torres Jr. and Yesenia Torres found that Parents Challenge supported their family both academically and personally. Now, years later, all five of their children have furthered their education with bachelor's degrees and beyond. Three now work for the state of Colorado at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHS), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Colorado Springs police department (CSPD).

“Parents Challenge truly changed the trajectory of our family,” Victor Torres said.“The program empowered us as parents to recognize and support the unique educational paths of each of our children and, in doing so, inspired us to continue our own education as well. We cannot thank them enough for helping raise a family committed to education, service, and community leadership.”

Victor earned his bachelor's degree in Public Administration, and Yesenia is currently pursuing her second master's degree in Social Work, with plans to become an adjunct professor in human services and eventually pursue a doctorate in public service.

Discover more about Parents Challenge's impact on the lives of Colorado families here.

About Parents Challenge

Parents Challenge is a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering parents to choose the best educational opportunities for their children. Through comprehensive support, including information, training, mentoring, tools, and financial resources, Parents Challenge equips families to make informed educational decisions. Find out more at .