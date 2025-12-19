Capstone Asset Management Inc. Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2025 Cash Distributions For ETF Series Of Capstone Funds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES LANGLEY, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Asset Management Inc. (“Capstone”) today announced the estimated fourth quarter 2025 cash distributions for the ETF Series units of the Capstone Funds. The record date for the distributions is December 30, 2025. All distributions are payable on January 7, 2026. No annual notional capital gains distributions are expected to be made for 2025 in respect of the ETF Series units of the Capstone Funds. The actual taxable amounts of distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026. Unitholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information. The per-unit fourth quarter distributions for the ETF Series units of the Capstone Funds are detailed below:

Capstone Fund Name Ticker Cash Distribution per unit Notional Distribution per unit CUSIP Capstone Biblically Informed Canadian Equity Fund BIVC $0.034677 $0.00000 14071A102 Capstone Biblically Informed U.S. Equity Fund BIVU $0.030250 $0.00000 14071G109



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. The simplified prospectus, fund facts, and ETF facts are available on SEDAR+ at

About Capstone

Founded in British Columbia in 2004, Capstone Asset Management Inc. is an innovative investment management firm managing assets for clients across Canada. With offices in Langley, BC, and Cambridge, ON, Capstone's 32-person team includes 5 Portfolio Managers and 2 Associate Portfolio Managers who serve high-net-worth individuals, institutions, financial advisors, and faith-based organizations.

For more information on Capstone Asset Management Inc., please visit or please contact us at (604) 546-1500 or ....

Sales Inquiries:

Capstone Asset Management Inc.

Gerard Feliciano

(604) 546-1504

...