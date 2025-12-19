Capstone Asset Management Inc. Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2025 Cash Distributions For ETF Series Of Capstone Funds
|Capstone Fund Name
|Ticker
|Cash Distribution per unit
|Notional Distribution per unit
|CUSIP
|Capstone Biblically Informed Canadian Equity Fund
|BIVC
|$0.034677
|$0.00000
|14071A102
|Capstone Biblically Informed U.S. Equity Fund
|BIVU
|$0.030250
|$0.00000
|14071G109
About Capstone
Founded in British Columbia in 2004, Capstone Asset Management Inc. is an innovative investment management firm managing assets for clients across Canada. With offices in Langley, BC, and Cambridge, ON, Capstone's 32-person team includes 5 Portfolio Managers and 2 Associate Portfolio Managers who serve high-net-worth individuals, institutions, financial advisors, and faith-based organizations.
