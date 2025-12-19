Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Financial Calendar


2025-12-19 04:32:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial calendar for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.

FINANCIAL YEAR 2025
 20.03.2026 - Annual Report
18.02.2026 - Quarterly Report - Q4

FINANCIAL YEAR 2026
 04.08.2026 - Half-yearly Report
29.05.2026 - Annual General Meeting

13.05.2026 - Quarterly Report - Q1
11.11.2026 - Quarterly Report - Q3

All quarterly financial results will be released after market close on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the respective dates.

Contacts

Company:
Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO
Tel: +30 210 480 4200
...

Investor Relations / Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis, President
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540, New York, N.Y. 10169
Tel: +1 (212) 661-7566
...

About OET

OET is a leading international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol OET and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ECO. The sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.


