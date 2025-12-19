The Smola's Join Resibrands In A Mission To Elevate The Trades

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ResiBrands is excited to highlight the early success of its 2025 partnership with Action Exteriors, a family built roofing company rooted in years of craftsmanship and community. Since joining ResiBrands earlier this year, Action Exteriors has quickly become a strong and meaningful part of the organization's growing home services portfolio.

A Legacy That Began in a Garage

The Story of Action Exteriors began in the 1980s when founder Mike Smola opened Smola Enterprises out of his garage. He was inspired by his father Don, a carpenter known for precision and pride. Mike carried those values into every project, shaping a business culture centered on honesty, hard work, and respect for customers. Over time, his children and close family friends joined him in the field, reinforcing the family driven mission that still defines the company today.

In 2005, the company rebranded as Action Roofing and continued to grow while staying true to its roots. The recent evolution into Action Exteriors reflects both its expanded services and its commitment to a wider vision for the future.

Craftsmanship and Care at the Center

For co-owner Jacob Smola, the roofing industry has always been more than construction. He grew up learning the trade besides his father and came to believe that roofing is about showing up for families when they need support, especially after storms. He often describes success as a result of strong communication, clarity, and attention to detail from the beginning of a project to the end. Whether assessing storm damage or guiding homeowners through repairs, the Action Exteriors team strives to create a trustworthy and caring experience.

The company remains rooted in the values the Smola family has passed down: integrity, diligence, and generosity. These principles shape every decision and every project the team completes. They influence how the team communicates, how they care for homeowners, and how they show up for their community. No matter how much the company grows, these values remain the foundation of who they are.

A Partnership That Formed in an Unexpected Way

When ResiBrands CEO Steven Montgomery began searching for a roofing partner, he met with four different companies. Some were local and others were not. Although several appeared promising, none felt like the right fit culturally or operationally. That changed through a moment of everyday life. Steven's wife suggested arranging playdates for their young son with a classmate. The classmate's father was Jacob Smola.

What began as casual interactions between parents eventually led to deeper conversations about Jacob's business. As Steven learned more about Action Roofing, he realized the company's numbers, processes, and customer outcomes surpassed those of the other roofing companies he had spoken with. What stood out even more was how naturally the two families connected. After six to seven months of conversations, shared goals, and genuine trust, they chose to formalize a partnership.

Looking Ahead Together

Roofing had always been a priority of ResiBrands. The company wanted to build a complete home service platform capable of serving all major needs for homeowners. Action Exteriors was positioned to deliver on four of those essential service categories. More importantly, the company embodied the craftsmanship, honesty, and people first philosophy that ResiBrands looks for in every partner.

The partnership between the two organizations did not happen overnight. It developed through consistent work, shared values, and a mutual belief in the importance of roofing done the right way. Today, that shared commitment is shaping something lasting for the families they serve and for the generations who build this industry's future.