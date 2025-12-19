Pink's Window Services Scales Nationally With Resibrands

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How the Pink's Brand Was Born

Pink's Window Services was founded in Austin, Texas, by friends Brandon Downer and Carter Smith after they were laid off at the same time during the COVID-19 pandemic. What began as a small operation built by the two founders has since grown into a nationally expanding brand, now scaling through its partnership with ResiBrands, a home services franchising platform.

What began with Brandon and Carter completing every job themselves has grown into a nationally expanding brand with a focus on building consistent service standards within the blue-collar services industry. Pink's Window Services provides exterior cleaning services for residential and commercial properties, including window cleaning, pressure washing, gutter and roof cleaning, solar panel cleaning, high dusting, and light fixture cleaning. The founders chose the window cleaning industry for its straightforward operations and the opportunity to build a service business centered on consistency and trust.

Together, Brandon and Carter built a business model that combines strong operational structure with intentional brand standards, creating a company culture centered on doing the work the right way. The belief that shapes their work, known as The Pink's Promise, has remained unchanged: show up on time, do what you say you will do, and leave every home better than you found it. This commitment continues to guide how the company operates today.

Founders' Connection and Alignment

After several years of building Pink's on their own, Brandon Downer and Carter Smith were introduced to Steven Montgomery, founder and CEO of ResiBrands, as the company explored opportunities for structured growth. They met through a mutual friend, and during their first lunch together, the conversation came naturally as they discussed their vision for the service business. What was expected to be a brief meeting extended for several hours as they realized how aligned they were in their approach to building service brands.

As the conversations continued, the three found common ground around values, long-term goals, and the importance of building businesses with purpose and strong foundations. That alignment helped shape the partnership and confirmed a shared direction for Pink's future growth.

The ResiBrands Partnership

The partnership between Pink's Window Services and ResiBrands became official in June of 2023, marking a new phase for the brand. With a shared direction in place, the team began preparing Pink's to grow through franchising. In July 2023, the company awarded its first franchise location. By the fall of that year, Pink's officially launched its first franchise, supported by aligned leadership and centralized systems.

These early milestones laid the groundwork for Pink's continued growth within the blue-collar services industry.

The Rise of Pink's Window Services

Today, 95 franchise owners are operating across the United States, with three additional locations preparing to open before the end of the year. In 2025, Pink's launched 68 new locations, marking a significant year of expansion for the brand.

Pink's Window Services continues to scale its franchise network while maintaining a focus on consistency and operational standards across its growing national footprint.