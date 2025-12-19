403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Anita Axel Jones Corp.'S Super Lips Cosmetics 'Dec. 19, 2025 Students Are Heros Film Screening At NYC Producers Club
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Contact: Irma Tyus-Mitchell
and Robin Prescod
888 927 5715
NY, NY. December 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm, this date, limited seats are available for Anita Axel Jones Corp's Super Lips Cosmetics; "Students Are Heros" film screening gala at the Producers Club on 358 W. 44th St., Manharttan. As a champion ice-skater with over 70 medals and citations, in 2010, Anita became the first Black author of an ice-skating instructional book. In 2023, she produced an ice-skating video and became an independent tv talk show host. In 2008, when animal furs were legal, Manhattan's Fashion Seventh Avenue's Julianna's Furs featured Anita garbed in nine fur photos, some with skates, gracing a full-page Black Noir magazine ad. Her catalog modeling includes four photos gracing Harlem's iconic Princess Jenkins' Brownstone Studio catalog.
As a brand ambassador model for exquisite designer Diana Marbach Couture Showroom, at 263.38th St., Manhattan, her Super Lips Cosmetics are on display.
On Dec. 18, 2025, 5:30 pm, the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce's Annual Holiday Gala, on 20 W. 44th St. Manhattan, features VIP guest Anita Axel Jones' Corp.'s Super Lips Cosmetics.
Anita Axel Jones Corp.'s Super Lips Cosmetics' sponsorship of Joanne Jefferson Foundation's 2025 Annual Miss Montclair, NJ Black Miss America Pageant, also featured the pretty, statuesque 5 ft., 9 in., 130 lbs. Anita, as a judge, with Terry Hamm and others. Crowned prize winner, Nayana Thompson, received a light Super Lips Cosmetics makeover after the pageant, and Super Lips Cosmetics' gift bag. The gentle Super Lips Cosmetic's all natural vegan plant, high quality long lasting, scientifically and lab-approved cosmetics are not tested on animals. Literally, Super Lips Cosmetics defines empowered beauty, as women's reality and confidence peaks in this age, when lips reflects females' distinctive beauty.
50 students attended Music Brings Life's' summer of 2025's Blood Drive Boot Camp at Kingsborough College, Brooklyn. Weeks ago, Fox News featured Keenan Special Bristol, writer, actor, choreographer, director, and producer, and Prince Forde, co-producer of the "Students Are Heroes" short-film. About a month ago, in one weekend, his non-profit raised 75,000 pints of blood.
"Since August 2025, I've retained and trained two Students Ae Heros, Super Lips Cosmetics' brand ambassadors," Anita continued. "Pretty Jordana Whyte, the sickle cell "Students Are Heros" record breaker star, is possibly America's first critically ill star of a terminal medical illness movie, since 50 years ago, per my publicist's research. Pretty Joanna Wactor, singer-songwriter star of "Students are Heros," became our first Music Brings Life's Super Lips Cosmetics' brand ambassador."
On record, several sources who attended the Music Brings Life's "Students Are Heroes" Red Carpet Film Premier, including persons (who ordered the $14.95 internet film) among others, expects or suggested that by popular demand, the riveting low budget "Students Are Heros" film, (with several volunteer actors), will become a must-be-seen, multi-cultural health drama. Notably, it's the most informative sickle cell anemia, fictional, yet factual cinema, revealing the prevalence of debilitating sickle-cell anemia, among African-Americans, Caribbean Americans and Latinos suffering from a lack of blood transfusions.
Before Super Lips Cosmetics, and years since she became a ranking sales rep., for a company that sold make-up and other products, Anita's sensitive skin radiated with or without makeup. Three years ago, a witness heard a billionaire corporation executive's apology, due to overlooking Jones, who, during her 10 years with that firm, never offered her a modeling gig. However, during her extensive tenure with them, Jones never applied to becme that firm's cosmetic model.
Decades ago Jones was also Inspired by Debi Thomas, the first Black female champion of a National U.S. Ice-Skating Competition. She was also the first African-American recipient of an U.S. Olympics' Ice-Skating Bronze Medal.
Jones keeps practicing, weekday yoga exercises, for several reasons. To date, Jones aims to become Guiness World Books' first female's Double-Axel Spin's Ice-Skating Champion, in her age group. She frequently practices skating at NY and NJ ice-skating rinks. Imagine, Jones' conveniently practicing ice-skating spins on her hefty, but easily installed synthetic ice-skating rink, inside her NJ condo? ###END.###.
Press is invited to attend our events, or for more press inquiries, Email: info@mindtuningmultimedia, or...; or call Irma Tyus-Mitchell, 888.927.5215 or Robin Prescod at 917.553.0635
and Robin Prescod
888 927 5715
NY, NY. December 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm, this date, limited seats are available for Anita Axel Jones Corp's Super Lips Cosmetics; "Students Are Heros" film screening gala at the Producers Club on 358 W. 44th St., Manharttan. As a champion ice-skater with over 70 medals and citations, in 2010, Anita became the first Black author of an ice-skating instructional book. In 2023, she produced an ice-skating video and became an independent tv talk show host. In 2008, when animal furs were legal, Manhattan's Fashion Seventh Avenue's Julianna's Furs featured Anita garbed in nine fur photos, some with skates, gracing a full-page Black Noir magazine ad. Her catalog modeling includes four photos gracing Harlem's iconic Princess Jenkins' Brownstone Studio catalog.
As a brand ambassador model for exquisite designer Diana Marbach Couture Showroom, at 263.38th St., Manhattan, her Super Lips Cosmetics are on display.
On Dec. 18, 2025, 5:30 pm, the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce's Annual Holiday Gala, on 20 W. 44th St. Manhattan, features VIP guest Anita Axel Jones' Corp.'s Super Lips Cosmetics.
Anita Axel Jones Corp.'s Super Lips Cosmetics' sponsorship of Joanne Jefferson Foundation's 2025 Annual Miss Montclair, NJ Black Miss America Pageant, also featured the pretty, statuesque 5 ft., 9 in., 130 lbs. Anita, as a judge, with Terry Hamm and others. Crowned prize winner, Nayana Thompson, received a light Super Lips Cosmetics makeover after the pageant, and Super Lips Cosmetics' gift bag. The gentle Super Lips Cosmetic's all natural vegan plant, high quality long lasting, scientifically and lab-approved cosmetics are not tested on animals. Literally, Super Lips Cosmetics defines empowered beauty, as women's reality and confidence peaks in this age, when lips reflects females' distinctive beauty.
50 students attended Music Brings Life's' summer of 2025's Blood Drive Boot Camp at Kingsborough College, Brooklyn. Weeks ago, Fox News featured Keenan Special Bristol, writer, actor, choreographer, director, and producer, and Prince Forde, co-producer of the "Students Are Heroes" short-film. About a month ago, in one weekend, his non-profit raised 75,000 pints of blood.
"Since August 2025, I've retained and trained two Students Ae Heros, Super Lips Cosmetics' brand ambassadors," Anita continued. "Pretty Jordana Whyte, the sickle cell "Students Are Heros" record breaker star, is possibly America's first critically ill star of a terminal medical illness movie, since 50 years ago, per my publicist's research. Pretty Joanna Wactor, singer-songwriter star of "Students are Heros," became our first Music Brings Life's Super Lips Cosmetics' brand ambassador."
On record, several sources who attended the Music Brings Life's "Students Are Heroes" Red Carpet Film Premier, including persons (who ordered the $14.95 internet film) among others, expects or suggested that by popular demand, the riveting low budget "Students Are Heros" film, (with several volunteer actors), will become a must-be-seen, multi-cultural health drama. Notably, it's the most informative sickle cell anemia, fictional, yet factual cinema, revealing the prevalence of debilitating sickle-cell anemia, among African-Americans, Caribbean Americans and Latinos suffering from a lack of blood transfusions.
Before Super Lips Cosmetics, and years since she became a ranking sales rep., for a company that sold make-up and other products, Anita's sensitive skin radiated with or without makeup. Three years ago, a witness heard a billionaire corporation executive's apology, due to overlooking Jones, who, during her 10 years with that firm, never offered her a modeling gig. However, during her extensive tenure with them, Jones never applied to becme that firm's cosmetic model.
Decades ago Jones was also Inspired by Debi Thomas, the first Black female champion of a National U.S. Ice-Skating Competition. She was also the first African-American recipient of an U.S. Olympics' Ice-Skating Bronze Medal.
Jones keeps practicing, weekday yoga exercises, for several reasons. To date, Jones aims to become Guiness World Books' first female's Double-Axel Spin's Ice-Skating Champion, in her age group. She frequently practices skating at NY and NJ ice-skating rinks. Imagine, Jones' conveniently practicing ice-skating spins on her hefty, but easily installed synthetic ice-skating rink, inside her NJ condo? ###END.###.
Press is invited to attend our events, or for more press inquiries, Email: info@mindtuningmultimedia, or...; or call Irma Tyus-Mitchell, 888.927.5215 or Robin Prescod at 917.553.0635
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment