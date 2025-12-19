Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Monterey Technologies Selected For Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ Program


(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Monterey Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce our selection for the Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a total ceiling of $151B significant award positions Monterey Technologies to support a broad spectrum of mission-critical efforts across the SHIELD portfolio. The contract is designed to enable the rapid delivery of innovative, scalable, and resilient capabilities that enhance homeland defense and directly support the warfighter. Through this vehicle, Monterey Technologies can contribute advanced engineering, integration, and technology solutions that prioritize speed, agility, and mission effectiveness in an evolving threat environment. We are honored to partner with the Missile Defense Agency on this important initiative and remain committed to delivering high-impact solutions that strengthen national security and advance operational readiness.

About Monterey Technologies, Inc.
MTI is an engineering and design firm specializing in human factors engineering, user-centered design, systems engineering, and advanced UX/UI software solutions for complex, mission-critical systems. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional solutions to customers across all of the military service departments, aerospace, and other critical industries, MTI empowers our customers with intuitive, reliable, and effective technologies.

