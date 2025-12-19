FIFA World Cuptm Trophy Tour By Coca-Cola: Celebrating Two Decades Of Connection

The Coca-Cola Company ( ) and FIFA are kicking off the sixth FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, giving thousands of fans across the globe the opportunity to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the biggest yet - spanning three host nations, Canada, Mexico and the United States, with more teams, more matches and more celebrations than ever before.

As a long-standing partner of FIFA, Coca-Cola has the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. Beginning Jan. 3, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the original FIFA World Cup Trophy will visit 30 FIFA Member Associations across 75 stops and more than 150 tour days, giving fans around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see football's most coveted prize.

"Football has an unmatched ability to bring people together, no matter where they're from or what language they speak,” said Mickael Vinet, vice president, global assets, influencers and partnerships, The Coca-Cola Company.“For two decades, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola has been a journey that connects fans to the magic of the game. As the Trophy travels toward the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, we're celebrating the passion, pride and unity that make football the world's favorite sport."

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit all three FIFA World Cup 2026 host countries and future FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women's World Cup host nations including Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Brazil. At each stop, local communities will have access to unique fan engagement opportunities, from immersive brand experiences and interactive football challenges to exclusive content with FIFA Legends.

The 2026 tour marks 20 years of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. Over this period, more than 4 million fans across more than 182 markets worldwide have participated.

“The FIFA World Cup Trophy is recognized around the world as the greatest symbol in sport, and Coca-Cola is one of the world's most recognized brands,” said Romy Gai, FIFA's Chief Business Officer.“For two decades, our partnership with Coca-Cola has united fans and brought them the magic of the FIFA World Cup through the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. Over five editions, the iconic trophy has visited 182 of our 211 Member Associations, and this tour will be particularly special-not only are we marking the 20th anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, but we are also preparing for the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, with three host nations: Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

For more than a century, Coca-Cola has been more than just a beverage; it has been a symbol of optimism and a refreshing presence in countless memorable experiences. As the world comes together to experience the FIFA World Cup, the Coca-Cola team-spanning local bottlers, manufacturers, distributors, as well as retail partners-will refresh fans throughout the tournament. From cherished local favorites to iconic drinks like Coca-Cola and Powerade, the company is proud to serve refreshment across moments of celebration that unite fans everywhere.

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is also a platform to promote positive impact in local communities. For the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, The Coca-Cola Company will work with local teams and bottling partners to support its sustainability initiatives, including packaging collection and recycling efforts.

