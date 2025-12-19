From World Cup To Moon Missions: Key Global Moments Lined Up For 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) From escalating climate risks and geopolitical uncertainty to landmark sporting events and renewed space ambitions, 2026 is shaping up to be a consequential year on the global stage.

Here are five key developments likely to dominate headlines over the next 12 months: A decisive year for global action?

With record-breaking heat already becoming the norm, climate change will remain one of the most pressing challenges in 2026. The United Nations has warned there is an 80% chance that at least one year before 2029 will surpass previous temperature records.

Attention will turn to whether countries can translate climate commitments into coordinated action. While recent global climate talks signalled that multilateral cooperation is still alive despite geopolitical tensions and the US boycott, many experts say the current framework needs a reset.

| How Indian cinema rewrote box office rules in 2025

In April, Colombia will host the first international conference focused on phasing out fossil fuels, a move that could test political will across regions. Activists and analysts will also watch whether youth-led climate movements intensify pressure on governments in the coming year.

A record-breaking football World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest ever, with 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament will run from 11 June to 19 July, with the US hosting the majority of matches.

Beyond football, the event is expected to unfold amid political sensitivities, including immigration and trade tensions involving the host nations. On the sporting front, defending champions Argentina, a strong French side led by Kylian Mbappé, and Spain are among the favourites.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be 41, has said this will likely be his final World Cup, while several nations - including Cape Verde and Uzbekistan - are set to make their tournament debut.

| Singapore Police say no foul play suspected in Zubeen Garg's death Gaza, Israel and Netanyahu's political future

A fragile ceasefire in Gaza, brokered under US pressure after years of conflict, is expected to face severe tests in 2026. Key questions remain unresolved, including the pace of Israeli troop withdrawal, Gaza's reconstruction and its future governance, the AFP reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now 76, is expected to seek another term in elections due by November 2026. His coalition remains unstable, and public sentiment in Israel is divided over accountability for the events that triggered the Gaza war and ongoing corruption cases against him.

The coming year could see renewed military or diplomatic manoeuvres as Netanyahu balances domestic politics with regional pressures.

Battle for control of the US Congress

The 2026 US midterm elections will be a major test for President Donald Trump's political influence. While Trump himself will not be on the ballot, the outcome will shape his ability to push legislation through Congress.

Republican majorities in both the House and Senate are narrow, with several swing states likely to determine control. Democrats are aiming to capitalise on historical trends that often see the president's party lose seats in midterms.

The results could either strengthen Trump's grip on Washington or significantly constrain his agenda.

| Jeffrey Epstein files: Trump DOJ faces Dec 20 deadline for documents release Around the Moon - and beyond

Space exploration is set to regain momentum in 2026. NASA plans to launch Artemis II, a crewed mission that will orbit the Moon - a key step towards returning humans to the lunar surface.

China is also advancing its lunar programme, with the Chang'e-7 mission expected to explore the Moon's south pole. Meanwhile, India, which made history with its 2023 robotic Moon landing, is preparing for its first human spaceflight mission, targeted for 2027.

Together, these efforts signal a renewed global race in space - one that could redefine exploration in the years ahead.