Air India Issues Advisory Amid Dense Fog Conditions, Says Flight Ops Likely To Be Affected In Delhi, Other Places

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India issued a travel advisory for flyers on Friday, stating that flight operations are likely to be affected as dense fog conditions were forecast for Delhi, and parts of northern and eastern India, with the onset of winter.

The Tata Group owned airline, in a post on X, said that flight operations are likely to be affected at multiple places with a ripple effect across the network:

- Delhi,

- Amritsar (ATQ),

- Chandigarh (IXC),

- Lucknow (LKO),

- Varanasi (VNS),

- and Patna (PAT)

Full refund, reschedule without charges

Passengers booked on select flights during the fog window will continue to receive advance alerts under our FogCare initiative, with the option to change flights without additional payment or seek a full refund without penalty, Air India said further.

The airline's advisory comes amid massive disruptions in flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport – with at least 177 flights getting cancelled and over 500 flights delayed on Friday due to dense fog as per a report by PTI.

Air India Express cancels flights; IndiGo issues advisory

Earlier in the day, Air India Express said it cancelled flights from Delhi to various destinations, including Pune, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Indore, Patna, Goa, Varanasi and Jodhpur, as well as a few other services. These cancellations were caused by fog conditions, the airline said in a post on X.

Around noon, IndiG in social media post, said Delhi NCR, Amritsar, Jabalpur and Jalandhar continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning.

Click here for all the latest updates on flight operations

"The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements," IndiGo added.

Delhi Airport ops disrupted due to dense fog

– An official said that a total of 177 flights, including some international services, were cancelled. The figure includes departures and arrivals.

– Nearly 500 flights were delayed at the airport on Friday, as per data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.

People at the Agra Fort complex as dense fog reduces visibility on a cold winter morning, in Agra, Thursday. (PTI Photo)

(HT_PRINT)

View full Image

– In a post on X on Friday afternoon, the civil aviation ministry said it is closely coordinating with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and decisions are being taken based on real-time weather forecasts. Some flights are being cancelled by airlines, with passengers being informed in advance to avoid unnecessary travel to airports. Full refunds and free rescheduling by the airlines operators are being offered. Airport directors have been instructed to ensure all necessary support to passengers at airports, it said.