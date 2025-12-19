St Vincent And The Grenadines Prepares To Welcome The Inaugural Delta Airlines Flight, December 20, 2025

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)St Vincent and the Grenadines will mark a historic milestone in its tourism and aviation development with the arrival of the inaugural Delta Air Lines flight at Argyle International Airport on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

Event Details: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM – Location: Argyle International Airport

– Live Stream: API | VC3 TV | SVG Tourism Authority social media channels

The launch of Delta's service strengthens the destination's global connectivity and provides travellers with greater access to St Vincent and the Grenadines via Delta's extensive international network. This new airlift represents a significant step forward in supporting tourism growth, increasing visitor arrivals and expanding opportunities for trade and investment.

To commemorate the occasion, a special welcome ceremony will be hosted at Argyle International Airport, bringing together government officials, tourism stakeholders, airline partners and invited guests.

In recognition of the national significance of this moment, the arrival and welcome ceremony will be streamed live on the Agency for Public Information (API), VC3 Television, and across the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority's official social media platforms, allowing Vincentians at home and abroad, as well as global audiences, to share in this landmark event.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority encourages the public to tune in and be part of history as the nation celebrates this exciting new chapter in its tourism and aviation journey.

Nestled in the southeastern Caribbean, St Vincent and the Grenadines is a collection of 32 islands and cays, including the mainland of St Vincent and world-renowned islands such as Bequia, Mustique, Canouan, and Union Island. Known for its authentic charm, lush landscapes, and eco-luxury experiences, the destination offers an escape where travellers can reconnect with nature, culture, and community.

The post St Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to welcome the inaugural Delta Airlines Flight, December 20, 2025 appeared first on Caribbean News Global.