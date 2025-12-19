Ceangail CIC Has Been Awarded National Lottery Funding To Deliver More Digital Media Training Across The Forth Valley.

MENAFN - Pressat) Stirling-based social enterprise Ceangail CIC has secured National Lottery Community Funding to expand its digital media training programme through its My Scotland project, strengthening access to practical digital skills for young people aged 16 and over across the Forth Valley.

The funding will support the development and delivery of additional My Scotland programmes, which work directly with groups of young people to promote a local attraction in their area. Participants gain hands-on experience in digital media production, including content creation through photography and film, storytelling and promotion, while delivering a tangible output that adds value to their community.

Ceangail's approach is deliberately practical and market-facing. Young people learn by doing and within their steering group using workable frameworks and clear briefs, its gives them ownership and accountability. The programme builds core digital capability alongside confidence, teamwork and employability skills, creating a credible bridge into further learning, volunteering or employment.

The National Lottery investment enables Ceangail to scale delivery beyond Stirling, increasing capacity and reach across the Forth Valley. It will support programme design, delivery and partnership working to ensure the training remains relevant, accessible and outcomes focused.

Commenting on the award, Ceangail's Executive Director Matt McGrandles said the funding underwrites sustainable growth and delivery discipline.“I welcome this financial support of the My Scotland project from the National Lottery. It has demonstrated strong outcomes by combining skills development with place-based promotion. The young people who have previously been on a programme have absolutely loved it, and this funding now allows us to expand a proven model, reach more young people and deliver measurable impact for communities.”

National Lottery players raise funds for good causes across the UK, enabling organisations like Ceangail to invest in people, skills and local assets. The award recognises the value of practical, community-led training that delivers both individual progression and wider social benefit.

Ceangail CIC will begin rolling out the expanded My Scotland programme across the Forth Valley over the next 2 years. Any groups looking to find out more and secure a training programme should not hesitate to contact Ceangail at ... for further details.