Why So Many Students In Kashmir Give Up On Math

By Rayees Yaseen

On a winter morning in south Kashmir, a Class 7 classroom fills with the sound of chalk scraping against a blackboard. The teacher writes a long division problem, turns around and asks the students to copy it down. A boy in the second row raises his hand and asks why the numbers are arranged that way. The teacher pauses, then says,“This is how it comes in the exam.” The lesson moves on.

After class, the boy tells me he likes science and wants to be an engineer. Mathematics, he says, makes him nervous. He studies it every day and still feels lost. His parents tell him to focus on passing marks and not worry too much.“Maths is not for everyone,” they say.

Scenes like this play out across Kashmir, in government schools and private ones alike. They offer a window into a deeper problem that has been building for years: mathematics is steadily losing ground here.

In many government primary schools, mathematics is taught by teachers who did not study the subject themselves. Some are trained in language or social science and are asked to handle math simply because no one else is available. At first glance, this may seem manageable. Young children are learning basic numbers and operations. Over time, the gaps begin to show.

Mathematics is not a subject that can be carried forward by habit alone. Each idea rests on the one before it. When teachers lack confidence in the material, lessons turn mechanical. Students learn steps without meaning. Questions that fall outside the textbook are avoided. Curiosity is treated as a distraction.

Private schools often promise better outcomes, but the picture there is mixed. Many hire teachers without professional training, including those without a B.Ed., especially for mathematics. The pressure is on results.

Parents ask about board scores, rather than understanding. Coaching notes replace classroom discussion. Students memorize formulas without knowing where they come from. Fear enters early and stays.

The syllabus set by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education does not clearly spell out how skills should build over time. Basic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and order of operations are meant to be mastered through practice and application. In reality, they are rushed.

Activity-based learning is rare. Mathematics is taught as a hurdle to clear, rather than a tool to use.

Classes 6 to 8 mark a turning point. This is where arithmetic gives way to algebra, geometry and abstraction. It is also where many students fall behind for good. These grades demand teachers who understand how concepts connect and how to explain them in more than one way.