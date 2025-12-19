Winter Without Work

Representational Photo

Winter has always been part of life in Kashmir. People expected it. They planned for it. Families saved money in summer, stored firewood, and slowed their work. Winter was tough, but it was familiar. It had a rhythm.

That rhythm is breaking.

Today, winter lasts longer, costs more, and leaves fewer ways to earn. For many families, the cold months are no longer just uncomfortable. They are risky. They push households closer to debt and distress.

From November to March, work fades. Construction slows, tourism thins, and street vendors disappear from the roads. Daily-wage workers sit at home, waiting for a phone call. Many earn nothing for weeks. Some earn nothing at all through the winter.

Heating is one of the biggest worries. Firewood is expensive and harder to find. Coal costs more than it once did. Electric heaters are common, but electricity bills are heavy. Power cuts last for hours, often at night, when the cold feels sharpest. Families gather in one room to stay warm. Children do homework under blankets. Elders cough through long, cold nights.

Money runs out fast.

A houseboat worker may earn well in summer but has no income in winter. A mason or carpenter cannot work when the ground is frozen. Shopkeepers open late and close early because customers are few. Debts grow silently. People borrow from relatives, shopkeepers, or local lenders, hoping summer will make things better.

But even summer feels uncertain now.

Snowfall is unpredictable. Sometimes it comes late. Sometimes it barely comes at all. This affects farming, water supply, and tourism. A weak winter no longer promises a good year ahead. The old rhythm of seasons no longer holds.

There are government schemes, subsidies, and promises. But help often arrives late, or not at all. Winter planning remains short-term. Each year, the cold returns, and each year, families struggle in the same ways.

This problem cannot be solved with sympathy alone. It needs planning.

Kashmir needs reliable electricity in winter. It needs affordable ways to heat homes. It needs winter jobs, especially for daily-wage workers. It needs better systems to store fuel, food, and basic supplies before the cold sets in.