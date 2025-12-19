Winter Preparedness Control Room Established In Srinagar

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Srinagar district administration has activated a dedicated Winter Preparedness Control Room for 2025-26. This initiative aims to ensure a coordinated and prompt response to weather-related emergencies across the district.

According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, the control room will function with immediate effect to coordinate with district authorities, police, disaster management teams and other agencies for quick response during snow and weather-related emergencies.

It says, the control room will be manned round-the-clock by seven officers from the Srinagar District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), including Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Adnan Rashid Bhat, Adil Mushtaq Dar, Momin Farooq, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, Mohd Ashraf Dar and Parvez Ahmad Sheikh.

For overall coordination, Additional Deputy Commissioner Aadil Fareed and Chief Planning Officer Fayaz Ahmad Dar have been designated as nodal officers.

The DC's order also said the control room will monitor weather forecasts, snowfall, road conditions and coordinate emergency responses. It will also maintain situation reports, advisories, and daily updates on winter conditions.