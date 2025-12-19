The Sultan Of Bollywood: Harpercollins ​Publishes Salman Khan ​Ode

HarperCollins to ​Publish Salman Khan ​Ode

Srinagar – HarperCollins India has announced the publication of Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood, a new book by award-winning writer and entertainment journalist Mohar Basu. Slated for release on December 20, 2025, the book coincides with the superstar's milestone 60th birthday.

Described by the publisher as the“Bollywood book of the year”, the title goes beyond a conventional biography, presenting a tribute to Salman Khan's enduring stardom and cultural impact. The book traces his three-decade-long journey through iconic roles, celebrated songs, memorable dialogues, rare photographs, and fan anecdotes, capturing the phenomenon surrounding one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable figures.

Speaking about the project, Basu said the book reflects her longing for the uninhibited joy of big-screen stardom, which she believes Salman Khan embodies like no other. She described the work as a celebration of the collective euphoria surrounding his films, particularly the first-day-first-show experience at single-screen theatres, and an exploration of what makes him the quintessential“mass” hero.

Bushra Ahmed, executive editor at HarperCollins India, said the intention was to create a celebration rather than a standard biography. She noted that the book combines rare photographs, industry insights, and fan interviews to portray a star whose appeal transcends generations and defies conventional notions of fame.

The book examines Salman Khan's versatility across romance, comedy, and action-from Prem and Bajrangi to Tiger-while also engaging with the contradictions that define his public image. Drawing on interviews with fans and long-time collaborators, along with never-before-seen photographs by late Bollywood photographer Pradeep Bandekar, the book positions Khan as a defining force in Indian pop culture.