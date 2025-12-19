Reading In The Age Of Artificial Intelligence

Representational Photo

By Jan Mohammad Mala

A few days ago, I walked into a library reading hall. The room was calm and most chairs were full. Students were there, but almost all of them stared at their phones, switching from one screen to another without stopping.

Only one student held a book and read.

He stayed with it, focused, while the rest of the world rushed past.

That moment stayed with me. It made me think about how much reading has changed in our lives.

Artificial intelligence makes information easier to get than ever before. We ask a question and get an answer in seconds. We read summaries instead of full books. We rely on ready-made explanations instead of thinking through ideas ourselves.

This is useful, but it also takes something away.