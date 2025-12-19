A Kashmiri Father's Life Defined By Judgment

Representational Photo

By Dr. Towseef Bhat

We are born into society long before we understand ourselves.

From the moment we learn to speak, we also learn to notice opinions, expectations, judgments, and comparisons.

Our identity grows in interaction. Society acts as a mirror, showing us who we are.

Up to a point, this shaping is necessary. Society gives us language, discipline, values, and a sense of belonging. It teaches us modesty, responsibility, and how to live with others.

When social influence guides us and supports our growth and happiness, following it feels natural and comforting.

The danger begins as society stops guiding and starts commanding. Approval takes priority over being true to ourselves. Fear replaces choice. People stop asking what is right for them and focus only on what will shield them from judgment.

This burden is heaviest on the poor. Poverty is more than a lack of money. In a society where worth is measured by lifestyle, it becomes public exposure.

Decision feels like a performance, while failure becomes a story for others to tell.

A poor father watches others cautiously, worried that his children will seem less, that modesty will be mistaken for failure, or that honesty will invite punishment.

Society has made dignity expensive, and he tries to keep up for survival.

I remember a father who came to me for help. He spoke hesitantly. His words were heavy with years of restraint. His younger daughter was in the 11th grade and needed a tablet to continue her education online. He had already taken a loan for the marriage of his elder daughter. The money had gone into rituals, expectations, jewelry, and feasts. We call those things honour.

But what remained was debt and a life narrowed by worry.

He said, almost apologetically,“My daughter got married, but I could not spend more. If I had not, people would have made me the talk of the town.”

In that sentence lived the cruelty of society.

He sacrificed peace, security, and his future, because society does not forgive simplicity. Poverty is accepted only when hidden behind borrowed grandeur.