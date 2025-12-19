After Six Years on the Run, Absconder Arrested in Ganderbal

Srinagar – Continuing its special drive against absconders, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ganderbal district have arrested a man who had been evading arrest for the past six years, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammad Munshi Gojer, son of Wali Mohammad Gojer, a resident of Khanpora Nagrota. He was wanted in connection with FIR No. 50/2020 registered at Police Station Gund under Sections 279 and 427 of the IPC.

According to police, acting on specific and credible information, a team from Police Station Gund launched a targeted operation and, after sustained efforts, successfully apprehended the absconder.

After completing all necessary legal formalities, the accused was produced before the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class (JMIC), Kangan. The court subsequently remanded him to Central Jail, Srinagar.