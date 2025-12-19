CM Omar Meets Jal Shakti Minister, Seeks Early Release of Funds for J&K

New Delhi- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil here and discussed key issues related to the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the Union Territory, including the early release of pending central funds to clear work-done claims and restart stalled schemes.

Abdullah was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana.

In a post on X, the Office of the Chief Minister, J-K said,“Chief Minister today held a meeting in New Delhi with Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil and discussed key issues relating to implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in J-K, including early release of pending Central funds to clear work-done claims and restart stalled schemes, many of which are nearing completion.”

Abdullah assured that the J-K government will ensure timely execution, close monitoring and achievement of JJM targets, reiterating the commitment to realise 'Har Ghar Jal' for rural households with continued support from the gentral government.

Paatil, in a post on X in Hindi, said he had discussion with the CM Omar Abdullah on matters related to the Ministry of Jal Shakti as well as on various important issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.”

“In this meeting, along with the Minister of Jal Shakti of the Jammu and Kashmir Government, Javed Ahmad Rana, senior officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Government and the Ministry of Jal Shakti were present,” the post added.