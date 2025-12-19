J&K Steps Up Cyber Security Measures

CS assesses cyber security framework implementation across J&K

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir administration has intensified efforts to strengthen its cyber security framework, with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chairing a high-level review meeting to assess the implementation of the Cyber Security Action Plan across the Union Territory.

During the review, the Chief Secretary assessed initiatives aimed at strengthening the cyber security architecture of the UT, including the decommissioning of redundant government websites, security audits of departmental portals, and installation of Endpoint Detection and Response and Unified Endpoint Management solutions in the offices of Heads of Departments.

He also reviewed key projects such as augmentation of the State Data Centre, operationalisation of a Mini Security Operations Centre, adoption of official government e mail IDs by employees, expansion of Government Drive usage, and capacity building measures to promote cyber hygiene across departments.

Emphasising the need for robust protection of IT assets, the Chief Secretary directed all Drawing and Disbursing Officers to complete inventorisation of IT assets on the e SAM portal within one month. He further instructed the NIC to prepare a comprehensive action plan within a month for strengthening the capacity of the State Data Centre and implementing additional cyber security measures across J&K.

Earlier, IGP Crime Sujit Singh briefed the meeting on an in depth assessment of cyber forensic capabilities at the Cyber Investigation and Cyber Examination unit. He said a structured three phase approach is being followed to strengthen cyber forensic infrastructure in the UT, with focus on emerging threats such as deep fakes, encrypted communications and data breaches.

Secretary Information Technology Department Dr Piyush Singla informed that security audits of departmental websites have been completed and 35 redundant websites decommissioned after consultation with the concerned departments. He said EDR and UEM solutions have been deployed across the Civil Secretariat complexes in Jammu and Srinagar, covering nearly 5,100 devices, while another 15,000 devices in HoD offices are scheduled to be secured by January 2026.

The meeting was informed that 28 departments have initiated census of IT assets, while 14 departments have been asked to expedite the process. The adoption of official government e mail IDs has reached 1.81 lakh users, with 35,000 users added since May 2025.

Other initiatives discussed included deployment of 19 honey pots, training support from CERT In, limited white listing of USB devices, and increased use of Government Drive across departments.