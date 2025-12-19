Man Held At Srinagar Airport With Fake Air Ticket

File photo of Srinagar Airport

Srinagar- A civilian from Budgam was detained at Srinagar International Airport on Friday after authorities detected a forged air ticket during routine checks, officials said.

The passenger, identified as Syed Khurshid Ahmad of Bugru village in Arigam, Budgam, was intercepted at the airport's drop gate while attempting to enter the terminal using the fake ticket.

Officials said that during verification, the ticket produced by Ahmad was found to be forged. During questioning, he admitted that the ticket was not genuine.

Following the admission, Ahmad was handed over to Police Post Humhama along with his mobile phone and the vehicle he had arrived in, a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK-04A-9887, for further investigation.