MHA Clears Promotion Of J & K IPS Officers Across Ranks

File photo of MHA

Srinagar- The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the promotion of several IPS officers belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir segment of the AGMUT cadre, officials said.

According to an official order, three IPS officers have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP). Tejinder Singh has been elevated to the IGP rank with effect from January 1, 2026.

Two other officers, Abdul Jabbar and Udaybhaskar Billa, who are presently on central deputation, have been granted proforma promotion to the IGP grade, the order said.

The MHA has also approved the promotion of eight IPS officers to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) with effect from January 1, 2026. Those promoted include Sargun Shukla, Sandeep Wazir, Anita Sharma, Jatinder Singh Johar, Swarn Singh Kotwal, Zahid Naseem Manhas, and Dr Koushal Kumar Sharma.

Sandeep Choudhary, who is currently on deputation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has been granted proforma promotion to the DIGP grade.

In addition, the ministry approved the promotion of ten IPS officers of the J&K segment to the Selection Grade (Level-13 of the Pay Matrix) with effect from January 1, 2026. The officers promoted include Ashish Kumar Mishra, Nagpure Amod Ashok, Gurinder Pal Singh, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Bakar Hussain Samoon, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Ranjit Singh Samyal, and Mohammad Yaseen Kichloo.

Chandan Kohli, who is presently on central deputation, has been granted proforma promotion to the Selection Grade.

Besides, six IPS officers have been promoted to the Junior Administrative Grade (JAG, Level-12). The officers promoted to JAG include Bisma Qazi, Tanushree, Sahil Sarangal, Anayat Ali Choudhary, Nikhil Borkar, and Mohita Sharma, the order said.

7 IAS Officers Promoted To Super Time Scale

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved promotion of seven IAS officers of AGMUT cadre, posted in J&K segment, to the Super Time Scale.

According to an order, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has been promoted to Super Time Scale notionally w.e.f.01.01.2025 and actual from the date of assumption of charge.