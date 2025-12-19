403
NFI Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - NFI Group Inc.: Has approved an amendment to its existing Investment Agreement entered into in May 2023 with Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, as manager of certain funds and accounts. NFI Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.43 at $15.93.
