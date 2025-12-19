Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:34 AM EST - Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd.: Announced that its common shares have been uplisted from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States. The Company's shares are now trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "QZMRF", providing investors with enhanced liquidity in the U.S. public market, while Quartz will continue to maintain its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QZM". Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.70.

