Highlander, Hemlo, Barrick At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Barrick Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $62.27. This week, Barrick regained disputed Mali mine; three tons of seized gold set for return
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust AD) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.05. Alaris declared a trust distribution of $0.37 per trust unit for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing $1.48 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on January 15, 2026 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2025.
AGF Management Limited (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.26. AGF today announced the estimated December 2025 cash distributions for the AGF Investments ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada Inc. Unitholders of record of an AGF Investments ETF on December 31, 2025 will receive the actual cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF Investment ETF on January 7, 2026.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.16. Last week, Aris rose 2.9% on volume of 1,218,565 shares.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Units AX) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.00. Artis REIT and RFA Capital Holdings announced the receipt of final orders from the Manitoba Court of King's Bench and Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the previously announced plan of arrangement, pursuant to which RFA will acquire all of the outstanding units of Artis.
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.90. Thursday, Canadian Banc declared its monthly distribution of $0.16063 for each Class A share and $0.04958 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable January 9, 2026 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2025.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust BTB) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.07. BTB said last week its monthly cash distribution for the month of December 2025 is $0.025 per unit, representing $0.30 per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid on January 15, 2026, to unitholders of record on December 31, 2025.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.37. Thursday, Dividend 15 Split Corp. II declared its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.05833 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable January 9, 2026 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2025.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.34. Thursday, Dividend 15 declared its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable January 9, 2026 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2025.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $71.63. No news stories available.
Euro Sun Mining Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 28.5 cents. Euro Sun has entered into definitive agreements to amend and restate the pre-development facility agreement that the Company executed with Trafigura Pte Ltd., to secure up to US$200m towards the advancement of and future construction at the Rovina Valley copper-gold project in Romania.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2,521.99. Last week, Farmers Edge Inc. announced the launch of Corvian, a new enterprise technology division built to modernize systems, align data, and enable large-scale digital execution.
Backed by Fairfax Financial, Corvian introduces a structured, enterprise-grade operating model to support organizations across agriculture, food, fuel, insurance, CPG, finance, and sustainable supply chains.
North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.35. North American Financial 15 Split last week declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.11335 for each Class A share ($1.3602 annualized) and $0.06250 for each Preferred share ($0.750 annually). Distributions are payable January 9, 2026 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2025.
Foran Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.64. This week, Foran reported on construction activities completed during the month of November 2025 at its 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project in Saskatchewan. Construction has reached approximately 79%, positioning McIlvenna Bay at a major inflection point as the project advances toward mid-2026 commercial production and continues to perform in line with the revised capital estimate.
Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.46. This week, Grande Portage announced an update regarding transportation infrastructure for its New Amalga Gold property in Southeast Alaska.
G2 Goldfields Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.32. Thursday, G2 announced the key findings from the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment for the high-grade Oko Gold Project in Guyana, South America.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.52. No news stories available.
Hemlo Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.31. Thursday, Hemlo announced the successful completion of its first gold pour at the Hemlo Gold Mine since acquiring the operation from Barrick Mining Corp. on November 26,
Highlander Silver Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.55. Highlander Silver and Bear Creek Mining Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Highlander Silver and Bear Creek have agreed to combine their respective businesses by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia)
