TRON Integrates With Base, Enabling TRX Access On Coinbase

December 19, 2025 10:00 AM EST | Source: TRON

Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced the integration of TRON with Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 network incubated by Coinbase. Enabled by LayerZero, the integration allows TRX, TRON's native utility token, to be seamlessly bridged to the Base network. As a result, users can access TRX directly within the Base App via decentralized exchanges on Base, such as Aerodrome.







"The integration between TRON and Base is a meaningful step toward making blockchain networks operate more seamlessly together," said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. "Bringing TRON and Base together is an important milestone in expanding how blockchain networks connect and scale. Each ecosystem will complement the other by improving interoperability, broadening access for developers and users, and supporting secure on-chain activity across networks. It reflects our shared focus on building solutions that address the needs of real users."

The integration is closely aligned with TRON's mission to provide efficient, accessible, and secure settlement infrastructure for users and institutions worldwide. Since the launch of its mainnet in 2018, TRON has evolved into a foundational component of the global digital financial ecosystem, with cumulative transfer volume exceeding $23 trillion. The network currently supports more than 350 million user accounts, with over $23 billion in total value locked across its ecosystem. On average, TRON processes approximately 10 million daily transactions, facilitates over $24 billion in daily transfer volume, and serves over 3.37 million daily active accounts on the blockchain.

Against this backdrop of scale and real-world usage, the integration reflects a broader shift toward greater connectivity across blockchain ecosystems. By bridging TRON with Base's scalable Layer 2 environment, the collaboration helps reduce friction between centralized and decentralized financial systems and enables more seamless cross-chain participation.

Together, TRON and Base are advancing interoperable infrastructure that expands access, reduces friction, and supports real-world use at scale. The integration reflects a shared vision for building connected blockchain ecosystems that serve developers, users, and institutions globally.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $80 billion. As of December 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 351 million in total user accounts, more than 12 billion in total transactions, and over $23 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

