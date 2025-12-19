MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Makor Resources Advances the Muli Copper Project as a District-Scale Copper Platform in Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Makor Resources, an Australian-based, Zambia-focused copper exploration and development company, is advancing the Muli Copper Project as a district-scale copper opportunity in Zambia's Central Province - an emerging copper corridor of growing relevance to global supply security, electrification, and long-term industrial growth.







The Muli Copper Project comprises a large, contiguous, and underexplored land position located within a regionally significant intrusive and structural setting interpreted to be prospective for intrusive-related copper systems. Situated in one of the world's most established copper jurisdictions, the project offers scale, geological continuity, and long-duration development optionality at an early stage of the district's modern exploration cycle-attributes that are becoming increasingly scarce as competition for high-quality copper exposure intensifies.

As global investment accelerates toward electrification, energy transition, and infrastructure resilience, copper has re-emerged as a strategically critical material. Zambia continues to strengthen its position as a cornerstone supplier of responsibly produced copper, supported by a clear national mandate to expand output, attract longterm capital, and support downstream industrial development.

District-Scale Validation and Strategic Context

The Muli Copper Project is located within a fertile intrusive and structural corridor in Zambia's Central Province, approximately 30 kilometres from the Sinomine developed Kitumba Copper Project. The advancement of Kitumba has reinforced the presence of large-scale, long-life copper systems within the broader district, while contributing to improved infrastructure readiness, increased regional data density, and growing institutional recognition of the corridor.

Within this evolving district context, Muli represents a rare early-cycle opportunity to establish exposure to system-scale copper potential within a geological setting transitioning from underexplored to strategically significant, while competitive intensity for large, contiguous land positions remains relatively low.

Disciplined, System-Scale Exploration Approach

Makor is advancing the Muli Copper Project through a phased and technically disciplined exploration strategy designed to evaluate intrusive-related copper systems at scale. The approach prioritises integrated geological interpretation, geophysical and geochemical analysis, and corridor-scale target generation across multiple prospective domains.

This strategy is deliberately focused on early technical de-risking and the preservation of strategic optionality, rather than short-cycle exploration outcomes. The objective is to establish a robust system-level understanding capable of supporting multiple future development pathways, aligned with the long-duration investment horizons increasingly favoured in the global copper sector.

Jurisdictional Strength and Responsible Development

Zambia remains one of the world's most established copper jurisdictions, combining a stable regulatory framework, export-ready infrastructure, and a deeply experienced mining workforce. Copper development continues to form a central pillar of national economic strategy.

Makor's operating model integrates early-stage community engagement, transparent stakeholder alignment, and governance discipline as core components of licence security and long-term development viability, supporting responsible growth as projects advance.

"In today's copper market, assets with genuine scale, jurisdictional security, and the potential to support long-life development are becoming increasingly scarce," said Ricus Grimbeek, Executive Chair of Makor Resources.

"What gives Muli credibility at this stage are the fundamentals: a large, contiguous land position in a proven copper jurisdiction, location within an intrusive-related corridor capable of supporting long-life systems, and emerging district validation. Muli stands out as a district-scale copper position where disciplined, system-led exploration can unlock value over time. Our focus is on advancing the asset with the technical rigour, governance standards, and long term perspective required to support credible development pathways."

"Muli reflects how Makor approaches asset formation from the outset," said Brooke Bibeault, Chief Executive Officer of Makor Resources.

"We focus on jurisdictions where long-life copper development is supported at a national level, and on projects where scale, geological integrity, and stakeholder alignment can be built deliberately and responsibly. In Zambia's Central Province, we see the opportunity to advance a district-scale copper asset with the discipline, credibility, and long-horizon perspective required to create enduring value for the country, investors, and the global copper supply chain."

About Makor Resources

Makor Resources is a copper-focused exploration and development company operating in Zambia, with Australian capital markets experience. The company operates across the early and mid-stages of the mining lifecycle, applying geological discipline, governance rigour, and strategic foresight to advance assets of long-term institutional relevance.

