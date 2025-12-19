Nicholas Ray
- Doctoral Programmes Manager, Nottingham Trent University
Areas of research interest include:
Air pollution effects and biogeochemistry of terrestrial ecosystems
Heathland ecology: Interactions between atmospheric deposition and management techniques on vegetation and soil biochemistry
Impacts of biodiversity within the marine and coastal ecosystem of Blue Bay and Pointe d'Esny, Mauritius
Great White Shark population dynamics and abundance in South African waters
The impact of Environmental Stewardships on biodiversityExperience
- –present Senior Lecturer, Nottingham Trent University
Bsc (Hons), MRes, PhD, PGCHE, PADI MSDT
