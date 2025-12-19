Nicholas Ray

Doctoral Programmes Manager, Nottingham Trent University

Areas of research interest include:

Air pollution effects and biogeochemistry of terrestrial ecosystems

Heathland ecology: Interactions between atmospheric deposition and management techniques on vegetation and soil biochemistry

Impacts of biodiversity within the marine and coastal ecosystem of Blue Bay and Pointe d'Esny, Mauritius

Great White Shark population dynamics and abundance in South African waters

The impact of Environmental Stewardships on biodiversity

–present Senior Lecturer, Nottingham Trent University

ExperienceHonours

Bsc (Hons), MRes, PhD, PGCHE, PADI MSDT