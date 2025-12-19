Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nicholas Ray

Nicholas Ray


2025-12-19 03:16:51
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Doctoral Programmes Manager, Nottingham Trent University
Profile Articles Activity

Areas of research interest include:

Air pollution effects and biogeochemistry of terrestrial ecosystems

Heathland ecology: Interactions between atmospheric deposition and management techniques on vegetation and soil biochemistry

Impacts of biodiversity within the marine and coastal ecosystem of Blue Bay and Pointe d'Esny, Mauritius

Great White Shark population dynamics and abundance in South African waters

The impact of Environmental Stewardships on biodiversity

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer, Nottingham Trent University
Honours

Bsc (Hons), MRes, PhD, PGCHE, PADI MSDT


The Conversation

MENAFN19122025000199003603ID1110504114



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search