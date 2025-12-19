Tamsin Mclaren

Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath

My research interests are the evolving retail environment, fashion systems and brand management. I am interested in exploring qualitative approaches in how traditional retail formats are converging with wholesale, editorial and digital marketing. I draw on 27 years of fashion industry experience to teach across a wide variety of marketing and business management topics. I enjoy using my industry experience to contextualise theory, having worked at every market level across all retail channels in the UK, and internationally across multi-product categories.

I am a member of the Bath Retail Lab - a knowledge hub which bridges academia, retailing, and society.

–present Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath

Experience