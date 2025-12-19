Katy Highet

Katy is a lecturer in English Language & TESOL at the University of the West of Scotland. Prior to this, she was an ESRC postdoctoral fellow at UCL Institute of Education. Her research adopts a critical sociolinguistic perspective to the political economy of English Language Teaching across the globe.

