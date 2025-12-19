Katy Highet
- Lecturer in English Language & TESOL, University of the West of Scotland
Katy is a lecturer in English Language & TESOL at the University of the West of Scotland. Prior to this, she was an ESRC postdoctoral fellow at UCL Institute of Education. Her research adopts a critical sociolinguistic perspective to the political economy of English Language Teaching across the globe.Experience
- 2022–present Lecturer, University of the West of Scotland 2021–2022 Postdoctoral research fellow, UCL Institute of Education
- 2021 UCL Institute of Education, PhD 2015 Université Paul Valéry Montpellier III, Masters
- 2022 “She will control my son”: Navigating womanhood, English and social mobility in India, Journal of Sociolinguistics 2021 When linguistic capital isn't enough: Personality development and English speakerhood as capital in India (with Alfonso Del Percio), The Commodification of Language: Conceptual Concerns and Empirical Manifestations ByJohn E. Petrovic, Bedrettin Yazan 2021 Hard Work, Growth Mindset, Fluent English: Navigating Neoliberal Logics (with Alfonso Del Percio), The Impacts of Neoliberal Discourse and Language in Education: Critical Perspectives on a Rhetoric of Equality, Well-Being, and Justice Edited By Mitja Sardoč
- 2021 ESRC Postdoctoral Fellowship Role: Fellow Funding Source: Economic and Social Research Council
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment