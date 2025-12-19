Australia Starts Arms Buyback Program

The Australian government has announced the launch of a“public firearms buyback” program following the recent terrorist attack in Sydney, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated,“We expect that hundreds of thousands of firearms will be collected and destroyed as part of this program.” He noted that more than four million firearms are currently in private hands across the country.

Albanese emphasized that the tragic events in Bondi highlighted the urgent need to reduce the number of guns on the streets.“We know that one of the terrorists held a firearms license and legally purchased six weapons, despite living in the heart of Sydney's suburbs,” he said.

The Prime Minister also announced that flags will be flown at half-mast on December 21 at all government buildings, and that next year will be declared a national year of mourning.

The attack occurred on December 14, during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Police have classified the incident as a terrorist act specifically targeting the Jewish community.

Analysts note that this buyback program could become one of the largest in Australia's history, reflecting a growing global debate over balancing public safety with gun ownership rights. The government hopes it will not only prevent future attacks but also send a strong message about national security and community protection.