Rescuers From 12 Regions Work In Odesa Region After Massive Russian Attacks - Klymenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Rescuers from 12 regions of Ukraine are working in the Odesa region. More than 660 resilience centers have been set up across the region, mobile kitchens of the State Emergency Service are operating, and rescuers have organized the delivery of potable and household water,” the minister said.

According to Klymenko, the situation with electricity, water, and heat supply is difficult, and there have also been strikes on the railway infrastructure. Mobile communications are operating on backup power, and law enforcement officers are patrolling the streets in an enhanced mode.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the evening of December 18, part of Artsyz and five other settlements, with a total population of about 8,600 people, remain temporarily without electricity. In Odesa, on the morning of December 19, due to shelling by the Russian Federation, about 85,000 customers remain without heat and 64,000 without electricity. Repair work is continuing intensively.

The Russians also attacked the Odesa region on the evening of December 18. In the Odesa district, a Russian drone targeted a civilian car traveling on a bridge, killing a woman and injuring three children.

The Head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, noted that the Russians have already attacked this area three times. Currently, freight transport is prohibited there.