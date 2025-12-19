Traffic Accident Involving Judge Under Investigation In Kharkiv: Two Children In Intensive Care Unit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the SBI.

“According to available information, on December 18 at approximately 4:00 p.m., a vehicle driven by a judge hit two girls aged 13 and 14 who were crossing the roadway at a pedestrian crossing,” the statement reads.

As a result of the accident, the girls sustained injuries of varying severity. Medical personnel transported them to a hospital.

SBI investigators immediately arrived at the scene.

The investigation is being conducted under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic safety rules by a person driving a vehicle, resulting in grievous bodily injuries to the victims.

A notice of suspicion is being prepared.

According to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, based on the results of the examination, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Investigators established that the judge, driving a Hyundai Accent, was traveling along Dudynska Street in the city of Kharkiv, heading toward Liubovi Maloi Avenue.

While approaching an unregulated pedestrian crossing marked with a road sign, the driver failed to reduce speed and did not stop to give way to pedestrians crossing the roadway.

The victims, who sustained severe bodily injuries, were hospitalized and are currently in the intensive care unit.

