Ukrainian, British Defense Officials Discuss Bolstering Ukraine's Air Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

First of all, the minister thanked the UK for its important defense cooperation and long-term support under the One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement. He also expressed particular gratitude for the United Kingdom's efforts in organizing meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

The Ukrainian side briefed the British delegation on the security situation, with the main focus on Ukraine's needs to counter enemy air attacks.

Shmyhal emphasized the importance of the joint Ukraine-UK project to manufacture the Ukrainian-made Octopus interceptor drone. The delegations discussed further steps to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian civilians.

Other areas were also outlined, including financing the defense industry, artillery and long-range munitions, and remote mining systems.

"In close coordination with the United Kingdom, we are developing a concrete plan for security cooperation in 2026. Thank you for the meeting, the productive dialogue, and the comprehensive support from the United Kingdom," Shmyhal said.

Earlier reports said that the United Kingdom had decided to provide Ukraine with air defense systems worth GBP 600 million to help protect Ukrainians from Russian strikes during the winter months.

According to UK Defense Secretary John Healey, Britain will soon begin producing new Octopus interceptor drones on its territory, with thousands of new drones to be delivered to Ukraine each month.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine