Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Armored Vehicles Near Pokrovsk
The enemy equipment was detected using intelligence provided by the 7th Rapid Response Corps and aerial reconnaissance from the 8th Battalion of the 414th Unmanned Systems Brigade "Magyar's Birds," in coordination with the Air Assault Forces grouping and the unified coordination center for unmanned systems of the 425th Skelia Assault Regiment.
Source: 7th Rapid Response Corps
According to available information, the enemy planned to use this equipment for assault operations on the Pokrovsk axis.
To disrupt Russia's offensive potential, Ukrainian forces planned and successfully executed a special operation to destroy the identified equipment.
As a result of fire strikes, attack units of the National Guard of Ukraine's Lasar's Group destroyed an enemy 9K33 Osa (SA-8) surface-to-air missile system, two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, and military vehicles carrying ammunition.
In addition, Lasar's Group units struck five tanks, six armored combat vehicles, two units of military transport, and four light vehicles belonging to Russian forces.
