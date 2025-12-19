Zelensky Thanks Polish People For Help And Sheltering Ukrainians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this at a joint press conference with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Poland took in many Ukrainians after the invasion began. We are grateful for this. We remember how it was," Zelensky said.

He also stressed the importance of the alliance between the two countries.

"I believe it is very important that the alliance between our states be strong. We must do everything to ensure it is the strongest it has ever been and that this alliance endures. It is important," Zelensky said, adding that Russia is trying to undermine it, but must not be allowed to do so.

As reported, Zelensky is on a visit to Poland on December 19. Earlier today, he held his first one-on-one meeting with Nawrocki, who officially assumed the presidency in early August.

Overall, this is the Ukrainian president's third visit to Poland in 2025. The previous two took place earlier in the year: an official visit on January 15 and a visit on January 27 marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

