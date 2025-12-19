War Update: 52 Clashes On Front Line, Fighting Is Most Intense In Kostiantynivka Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, providing operational information as of 16:00 on Friday, December 19, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces shelled border communities with artillery, including Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Bezsalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, and Boiaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, one combat clash with Russian troops was recorded. The enemy conducted 57 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Defense Forces repelled five Russian attacks near Vovchansk, Prylipky, and toward Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses toward Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army carried out three attacks toward Druzheliubivka, Lyman, and the area of Shandryholove. One clash is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two Russian attacks. The enemy showed activity near Serebrianka. One clash is ongoing. No clashes were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops conducted 15 assault actions in the areas of Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and toward Pleshchiivka, Novopavlivka, Ivanopillia, and Sofiivka. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attempted 10 times to push back Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, and toward Novopidhorodnie, but were unsuccessful.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy tried to breach Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Pryvilne, Zlahoda, and toward the settlements of Rybne, Oleksandrohrad, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Forces repelled seven assaults, and two clashes are ongoing.

A precision-guided bomb hit Pidhavrylivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the Huliaipole area and toward Dobropillia, with two clashes ongoing. Russian aviation struck Huliaipole and Vozdvyzhivka.

No clashes were recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian troops control the northern part of Pokrovsk. Fighting continues in the southern part of the city.

