Dronivka And Serebrianka In Donetsk Region Are Not Captured By Enemy Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The information circulated by certain media outlets claiming that the enemy has allegedly captured the settlements of Serebrianka and Dronivka is false. As of now, the Ukrainian Defense Forces maintain positions within the specified settlements and on adjacent lines,” the statement reads.

The Russian disinformation was also refuted by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

“Enemy Telegram channels, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, are spreading information about the supposed capture of Dronivka and Serebrianka in the Donetsk region by Russian troops. In reality, this information is false,” the center stated.

The CCD urged the public to rely only on verified sources of information.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 12, the Defense Forces denied the enemy's alleged capture of Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia

