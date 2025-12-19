NATO Denies Drop In Arms Supplies To Ukraine After U.S. Policy Shift

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Reuter.

Asked if there had been a drop in military supplies since Trump stopped donations, Major General Maik Keller, deputy commander of NATO's Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), said: "No, nothing."

According to him, there was no pause.“It was just continuing and it's not that the U.S. exactly waits until it is paid for. As soon as one (PURL) package is announced, the flow of material is starting,” he added.

Keller also noted that in 2025, within the framework of NSATU mission, Kyiv received about 220,000 tons of military aid. This is equivalent to approximately 9,000 truckloads, 1,800 railway wagons and 500 aircraft packed with weapons, ammunition and other material.

"It's never enough. But at least it's enough to keep Ukraine in the fight," he said.

It is noted that most military aid is currently delivered through a hub in the Polish town of Rzeszów, but Keller said a second logistics center in Romania is expected to come under NATO command by the end of January.

As reported by Ukrinform, Lieutenant General Remigijus Baltrėnas, Director General of the NATO International Military Staff, praised the work of Ukrainian officers at NATO and emphasized that the main exchange of experience takes place at a joint training and analytical center.

Photo: NATO Representation to Ukraine / Facebook