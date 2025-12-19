Zelensky: Russia Sought To Disrupt EU Decision On Financing Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a media briefing alongside the Prime Minister of Poland, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The decision of the leaders of European is now extremely important. Of course, Russia wanted very much to cancel it, to delay everything and postpone even meetings on this topic... Europe showed leadership. And this is a very important, tough and strong position. Thank you that you supported us,” Zelensky emphasized, addressing Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

According to him, Poland made a significant contribution to the EU's positive decision, and the Ukrainian people are thankful to the Polish state for its support.

As the Ukrainian President noted, when faced with a choice between the right and the wrong decision, Poland has always stood with Ukraine.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Polish people for their significant support from the very beginning of this war. We counted and continue to count on your support,” Zelensky stressed.

He also noted that despite certain difficulties, including the historical context of bilateral relations, Ukrainians and Poles must understand one another.

“And we do understand each other, and we will understand each other even better than we do today in our relations,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky thanks Polish people for help and sheltering Ukrainians

Summing up his visit to Warsaw, Zelensky described his meetings with Polish President Karol Nawrocki and the Marshals of both chambers of the Polish parliament as very important. According to him,“the most frightening thing for Russia is that both countries remain together.”

“When our countries are united, they will not be able to defeat us. We have very good relations and decisions. The position Poland has demonstrated in the context of Ukraine is extremely important and only strengthens our friendship,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, after talks with Nawrocki, Zelensky said that his visit to Poland would open a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

Photo: Yurii Banakhevych / Ukrinform