Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Holds Talks With Polish Sejm Marshal On Defense And Economy

Zelensky Holds Talks With Polish Sejm Marshal On Defense And Economy


2025-12-19 03:15:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

“We discussed many important issues. The main topics included strengthening defense cooperation and the security of our states, economic partnership and the involvement of Polish companies in Ukraine's reconstruction, increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, and joint efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia,” Zelensky said.

The parties also addressed support for Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in Poland. Zelensky expressed gratitude for the adoption of the law extending the period of stay for Ukrainians.

During the meeting, the sides also addressed issues of historical memory between Ukraine and Poland.

“I believe that historical issues should unite and strengthen our peoples, and that leaders should remind everyone that Ukraine and Poland share more joint victories than tragedies,” Zelensky emphasized.

Read also: Polish President comments on his attitude toward Ukrainian refugees

As reported by Ukrinform, while in Warsaw, Zelensky expressed gratitude to the Polish people for their assistance during Russia's full-scale aggression and for providing shelter to many Ukrainians.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN19122025000193011044ID1110504070



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search