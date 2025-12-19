Zelensky Holds Talks With Polish Sejm Marshal On Defense And Economy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

“We discussed many important issues. The main topics included strengthening defense cooperation and the security of our states, economic partnership and the involvement of Polish companies in Ukraine's reconstruction, increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, and joint efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia,” Zelensky said.

The parties also addressed support for Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in Poland. Zelensky expressed gratitude for the adoption of the law extending the period of stay for Ukrainians.

During the meeting, the sides also addressed issues of historical memory between Ukraine and Poland.

“I believe that historical issues should unite and strengthen our peoples, and that leaders should remind everyone that Ukraine and Poland share more joint victories than tragedies,” Zelensky emphasized.

Polish President comments on his attitude toward Ukrainian refugees

As reported by Ukrinform, while in Warsaw, Zelensky expressed gratitude to the Polish people for their assistance during Russia's full-scale aggression and for providing shelter to many Ukrainians.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine