Ukrainian Delegation To Hold Security Consultations In U.S., With European Partners Involved

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Umerov announced this on the social media platform X.

“Today in the United States, together with Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, we will begin another round of consultations with the American side,” he wrote.

According to him, at the invitation of the U.S. side, European partners will also be involved in this format.

“We thank the United States for the coordination that allows us to maintain a shared vision and coordinately move forward,” Umerov noted.

He added that the Ukrainian side has already held preliminary discussions with European colleagues and is preparing for further discussions with the American side.

“We are acting clearly in line with the priorities defined by the President: Ukraine's security must be guaranteed reliably and in the long term,” the NSDC secretary emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, talks between President Volodymyr Zelensky and a U.S. delegation led by U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner took place in Berlin.